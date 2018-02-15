WVEC
Woman shot at Yorktown Walmart, suspect in custody

Staff , WVEC 10:42 AM. EST February 15, 2018

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person was in custody Thursday morning following a shooting at the Tabb Walmart. 

Police confirmed the call came in around 9:30 a.m. The store is located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a woman was shot in the parking lot outside the store. The woman is alive and was taken to a local hospital.  

Multiple units are on scene at this time. 

