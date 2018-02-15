Woman shot at Yorktown Walmart, suspect in custody

Emergency officials on scene of a shooting at a Yorktown Walmart (Photo: @bigheadmike7, Twitter)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person was in custody Thursday morning following a shooting at the Tabb Walmart.

Police confirmed the call came in around 9:30 a.m. The store is located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a woman was shot in the parking lot outside the store. The woman is alive and was taken to a local hospital.

Multiple units are on scene at this time.

There has been one confirmed shooting at the Tabb Walmart. The suspect is in custody. Multiple units are on scene. We have no further details at this time. ANY ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED ON THIS FACEBOOK PAGE. pic.twitter.com/JozoOGSOrB — York-PoquosonSO (@YorkPoquosonSO) February 15, 2018

