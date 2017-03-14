One person killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash

(Photo: 13News Now)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is dead and police are searching for another driver following a three-car wreck in York County

The crash happened on Denbigh Blvd. just before RIP's Food Store, which is located at 905 Denbigh Blvd.

Virginia State Police say a Ford Ranger and a Lincoln Town Car were driving westbound on Denbigh Boulevard, when a Chrysler 300 that was driving eastbound veered into oncoming traffic and sideswiped both vehicles.

The Ford Ranger ran off the road into a ditch, while the Lincoln spun out of control and came to rest in the roadway.

The driver of the Ranger, 81-year-old Doris Jean Wright, suffered major injuries and was taken to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, where she later died.

The Chrysler 300 ran off the road into a ditch, and the driver fled on foot. Newport News Police K9's were called out to assist in finding the suspect, who so far has not been located.

#YCSDAlert: Grafton School Complex has been placed on modified lockdown as a precautionary measure due to a law enforcement investigation. pic.twitter.com/8wJqVNLsPe — York County Schools (@YCSD) March 14, 2017

The Grafton School Complex was placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution, due to a possible sighting of the suspect. Officials say they have no reason to believe the suspect was armed or a danger to students, but the lockdown was put in place in an abundance of caution.

Both directions of Denbigh Boulevard were shut down through the night and a detour was put in place. The roadway reopened before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Denbigh Blvd is back open. Thoughts and prayers for all involved with this tragic accident. — York-PoquosonSO (@YorkPoquosonSO) March 14, 2017

