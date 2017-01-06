Operation Blessing looking for snow removal volunteers

Red Snow Shovel (Photo: DenisePohl)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Operation Blessing is activating its "Snow Buddies" volunteer snow removal program and is calling for local volunteers to help residents in need throughout Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake starting Sunday morning.

A winter storm warning was issued for Hampton Roads early Friday, with up to a foot of snow possible.

Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization headquartered in Virginia Beach, is partnering with the City of Norfolk Emergency Management and the City of Virginia Beach Emergency Management to as the organization coordinates volunteers.

The Operation Blessing team is currently pre-staging heavy equipment at the CBN headquarters including a CAT 924 front-end loader, snow plow, fleet of heavy duty trucks & SUVs, a mobile kitchen that will serve hot meals to volunteers and first responders as needed, a construction trailer and box truck full of volunteer tools and supplies, and a mobile command center.

Residents of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake who need help removing snow Sunday morning should call 757-274-8650, starting at 9 a.m. Priority will be given based on elderly, sick, disabled, single-moms, patients needing to make it to medical appointments/treatment, etc. and will be based on volunteer availability.

Those who would like to volunteer should call 757-374-0944.