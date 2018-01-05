WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 252 closing alerts
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Operation Blessing volunteers help clear snow in Hampton Roads

Staff , WVEC 7:17 AM. EST January 05, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Operation Blessing is looking for people around Hampton Roads to help remove snow for people in need.

Snow Buddies will help out in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake according to the organization's Facebook page.

Snow removal started around 1 p.m. Thursday.

If you would like to volunteer, you may contact Operation Blessing at 757.793.1837.

If you are in need of assistance, please call 757.284.9183.

Click HERE for more information on Operation Blessing.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories