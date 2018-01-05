Operation Blessing volunteers help clear snow in Hampton Roads

Red Snow Shovel (Photo: DenisePohl)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Operation Blessing is looking for people around Hampton Roads to help remove snow for people in need.

Snow Buddies will help out in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake according to the organization's Facebook page.

Snow removal started around 1 p.m. Thursday.

If you would like to volunteer, you may contact Operation Blessing at 757.793.1837.

If you are in need of assistance, please call 757.284.9183.

Click HERE for more information on Operation Blessing.

