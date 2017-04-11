Optima Health hiring 170 team members in Hampton Roads

(Photo: Optima Health)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Optima Health is currently recruiting 170 new staff members across Hampton Roads.

Hiring for the positions will take place from April to December, as Optima Health Community Care is rolled out across the state beginning with the Tidewater region on August 1, 2017.

Many of the staff openings are for the Care Coordinator position, set to help members understand their covered services and how to access services when needed.

They will also help members work with their doctors and other health care professionals to complete regular care assessments and carry out individualized care plans.

The position requires the qualification of a Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse or Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

Other positions being recruited for include Care Coordinator Technicians, as well supporting roles such as Claims Processors, Customer Service Representatives, Information Technology Administrators, Pharmacy Authorization Coordinators and Member Outreach Representatives.

