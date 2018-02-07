WVEC
Outer Banks man spends $30, wins $1M from scratch-off game

Staff , WVEC 10:07 AM. EST February 07, 2018

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WVEC) -- Luck was on one man's side in Kill Devil Hills when he played a scratch-off game and won $1 million!

Craig Killgore spent $30 on the Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket that he bought at the Circle K on West Ocean Bay Boulevard.

Killgore claimed his prize on Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, he took home over $420,000. 

 

