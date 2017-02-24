Pageant winner's twin inspires victory, inspires life

Twins Bryan and Madison Walker. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Cox High School Junior Madison Walker recently was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA 2017.

By her side for the victory was her twin brother, Bryan.

Bryan was born with Down Syndrome, and while the twins are different in many ways, they share a close bond that Madison says is the inspiration for her pageant victory.

“He’s there for me,” said Madison. “He’s inspired me my whole life.”

Madison looks to become the first contestant from Virginia to win the national 2017 Miss Teen USA this July.

You can expect Bryan to be there by her side once again.

(© 2017 WVEC)