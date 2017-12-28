Party on, HRT extends hours for New Year's Eve

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK - (WVEC) -- Whether you are traveling by boat or train, Hampton Roads Transit wants your New Year to be as accommodating as possible.

Tide and Ferry services are being extended until 2 a.m.

“We want to make sure the service is running long enough for their folks to come down, enjoy themselves, and to get home safely,” said Gene Cavasos, with HRT.

Cavasos said during the Grand Illumination Parade more than 11,000 passengers road the Tide into downtown Norfolk. He said why fight for a parking spot or pay a surge charge for an Uber, when HRT is $4 dollars round trip.

“It’s really hard to beat the overall cost of public transportation, dollar for dollar it’s the best value,” said Cavasos.

This marks the first New Year’s Eve for the new Waterside District. All five of their bars are having big events. They say HRT will be a huge help, before and after the clock strikes midnight.

“You know the cool thing about HRT being so responsive and giving so many different versions and ways to transport people, it really allows people to get out there in the masses to come enjoy a night out on the town in downtown Norfolk,” said Fred Rose with the Waterside District.

Portsmouth bars, like Barons, said the ferry running late could bring new business to a city that really needs it.

“With the tolls we need all the help we can get, we want to get more and more people to spend money in Portsmouth, and bring in business, so this will be great, we need this,” said Julie Chop, who bartends at Barons.

For more information on all of HRT’s extended holiday hours click here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV