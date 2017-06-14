Pedestrian involved accident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are on the scene of a car accident involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.
At 6 a.m. the vehicle went up on the curb and into the 7-Eleven parking lot -- where it hit a person.
The pedestrian was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of 1600 block of Indian River Road and Campostella Road.
No further information was released.
