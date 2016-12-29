WVEC
17-year-old arrested in shooting at Taco Bell in York County

Staff , WVEC 2:51 PM. EST December 29, 2016

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in York County.

The shooting happened Dec. 20 at the restaurant located at Washington Square. Authorities say a suspect shot at someone's car, however, no one was injured.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office describes the incident as a drug deal that went bad.

On Dec. 23, a 17-year-old male from Newport News was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, destruction of private property and abduction.

Drug deal goes bad in Taco Bell parking lot

