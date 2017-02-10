California murder suspect captured in York County

(Photo: www.krcrtv.com)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson deputies have captured a man wanted for murder in California.

According to the sheriff's office, Frederick Gaestel was wanted for murder in Mendocino County, California.

Early Friday morning, York-Poquoson detectives got a tip that Gaestel was staying at a vacant house in the 1200 block of Oriana Road.

Deputies, along with the Emergency Response Team set up a perimeter around the house. Gaestel surrendered without incident.

The sherrif's office posted about the arrest on their Facebook page, saying that Sheriff Danny Diggs "was happy that his office was able to bring this out of state suspected murderer to justice."

(© 2017 WVEC)