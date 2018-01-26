WVEC
Man injured during shooting in Hayes, police investigating

Staff , WVEC 11:59 AM. EST January 26, 2018

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. 

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on January 25 in the 6900 block of Wicomico Village Drive. 

Glocester County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim, who is from Newport News, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or contact Investigator Iverson at (804) 693-3890.  

