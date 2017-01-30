Man wanted for robbery on Colonial Parkway, other crimes

Ezau Ledezma (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies said Monday that they were looking for Ezau Ledezma in connection to a robbery that took place on January 28.

Investigators said the crime took place on Colonial Parkway near Queens Lake Drive.

Because of the location, deputies were working with the National Park Service which is the lead agency in the case.

Investigators said Ledezma knew the robbery victim.

Ledezma also is wanted on a number of warrants out of Newport News.

