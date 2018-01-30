Mathews High School closed early Tuesday due to possible threat

(Photo: Google Earth)

MATHEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Mathews High School is closed early on Tuesday due to a possible threat.

According to Mathews County Schools Superintendent's Office, the building was evacuation and staff were taken to Thomas Hunter Middle School.

Parents are able to pick up their students at the middle school.

Officials say law enforcement are on the scene, investigating the threat.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

