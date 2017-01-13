Seaford house significantly damaged in fire

Firefighters on scene of house fire in the 3700 block of Seaford Road in York County on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo: York County Fire Department)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A home in Seaford sustained significant damage during a fire Thursday night.

Crews with the York County Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a home in the 3700 block of Seaford Road and arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor.

Officials say the fire was contained mainly to the second floor and attic areas, which sustained significant damage.

The residents of the home were outside when crews arrived.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury that did not require hospitalization.

At this time, officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

(© 2017 WVEC)