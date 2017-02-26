Shadow, black leopard at Peninsula SPCA, dies at 18

The Peninsula SPCA Petting Zoo is currently determining whether to keep a black leopard in their care or release him to a sanctuary across the country. (Photo: Peninsula SPCA)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula SPCA reports that 'Shadow' the black leopard has passed away.

The organization announced Shadow's death in a statement Friday on Facebook. The animal had reportedly gotten sick recently and, according to officials at the SPCA, an exam confirmed serious medical conditions consistent with an animal of his age.

Shadow was rescued from being euthanized when he was six-weeks-old and had been with the Peninsula SPCA his entire life.

In recent months, the Peninsula SPCA weighed a proposal to send Shadow across the country to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado. The move came after more than 175,000 people signed an online petition to see the animal transferred.

It was later decided that Shadow would remain at the Peninsula SPCA.

“Everyone we spoke to says it feels like in his stage of life it is best for him to stay surrounded with people he knows and in an environment he knows," said Ellen Thacker, Executive Director of the Peninsula SPCA.

Shadow died February 23 at the age of 18.

