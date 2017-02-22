Suspect scams bank teller out of $1,000 in York County

Suspect accused of using a quick change scam to steal cash from a bank teller at a Wells Fargo in York County. (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are looking for a suspect who scammed a bank teller in York County earlier this month.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the suspect used a quick change scam February 11 at a Wells Fargo in the Tabb section of the county.

The suspect reportedly approached the teller, asking to break larger bills into smaller ones, and then confused the teller by asking to change the denominations while the cash was being counted back to him.

The male suspect was able to scam $1,000 more than he was owed from the bank. Authorities say the man has been connected to several other quick change scamming incidents targeting banks from Richmond to Virginia Beach.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

