People can't get enough pumpkin spice

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's that time a year when coffee shops, like A Latte Café in Norfolk, start serving up that famous, or infamous, pumpkin spice latte.

Starbucks first popularized the seasonal treat in 2003.

A Latte Café owner Neil Sanders embraces it’s popularity every year.

“I think everyone is interested in the changing of the seasons with fall coming,” said Sanders.

The pumpkin spice craze isn’t limited to coffee either.

13News Now reporter Philip Townsend found a number of pumpkin spice products at Harris Teeter, including pumpkin spice cereal, crackers, cupcakes and even lip balm.

Pumpkin spice has become the go-to promotional product for fall. At Krispy Kreme off Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, pumpkin spice is a once-a-year treat.

“It’s so good,” said customer Janice Bowser.

Friday is the only day the company will offer its original glazed pumpkin spice donut this year.

“I love pumpkin spice,” said Bowser. “So I look forward to it every time.”

