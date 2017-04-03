People salvage, recover after tornado hits neighborhood in Virginia Beach

(Photo: Ali Weatherton, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The buzz of chainsaws blended with the reeling still taking place in Rock Creek Monday.

Days after the neighborhood and the people who live there became victim of one of the tornadoes that hit Hampton Roads Friday, people cleaned up debris as they tried to salvage items from their homes.

"It just brings tears to my eyes. Why tears? Because it could have hit my house, it could have hit their house," said Kim Wise, referring to a tree that was uprooted during the storm.

Fran Madole told 13News Now, "The damage to my house is my roof on this side of the house as the sun comes up, A broken window, water is coming into my house as it rains."

Neighbors as well as church groups worked to help in the clean-up, much the same as other locations in Hampton Roads where tornadoes touched down.

One of the tornadoes destroyed Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake.

