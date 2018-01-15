Perfect timing for downtown Norfolk restaurant week

(Photo: Downtown Norfolk Website)

NORFOLK - NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It’s Restaurant Week in Downtown Norfolk, and the timing couldn’t be better. After winter weather shut down Hampton Roads for nearly a week, businesses could use a boost in customers.

A total of 24 restaurants will be participating, the newest one being Stripers at Waterside.

Austin Horn is the head chef. They are really hoping to show off some of their more popular dishes.

“For us, being new, it’s a great way to get our name out there,” said Horn.

They say it’s tough enough opening a new restaurant, especially when you throw in a snow storm, that’s why this week is so important.

“Definitely a bounce back, kind of make up the revenue we lost from last week because of the weather,” said Horn.

Over at Todd Jurich’s Bistro, Todd is celebrating his 25th year in downtown Norfolk. He says a big part of Restaurant Week is looking out for one another.

“We’re all rooting for each other, we send people to other restaurants, we know people like to go out and try different venues,” said Jurich.

Berline Waterfield and her grandmother, who she is named after, were having a date night at Todd Jurich’s Bistro.

They have made restaurant week an annual tradition.

“Especially it’s a lot of fun tonight, because we’ve been cooped up with the snow and everything so we were so glad to get out,” said the grandmother.

“We just like coming out to try new places, new things to eat, and Restaurant Week gives you the opportunity to pick a ton of new things off a menu,” said the granddaughter.

One of the highlights about most menus during this week is the price. The Barrel Room says there is no better way to get people to go out to eat in January than a good deal.

“At lunch time they are getting fillet minion for $12 dollars, compared to $30 bucks normally, for dinner our four course menu is $35 dollars compared to $90 normally,” said chef Mike Cooper.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week runs from January 14 to 21.

For a complete list of all the restaurants participating click here.

