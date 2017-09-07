PETA brings 60 dogs, cats from areas impacted by Harvey to Hampton Roads

(Photo: PETA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of dogs and cats from flood-affected areas of Louisiana and Texas are set to arrive in Norfolk.

These animals were already in regional animal shelters before the storm hit, and PETA says transporting them to Hampton Roads will free up space for more incoming flood victims.

"Hurricane Harvey has left its mark on Texas and Louisiana, and Hampton Roads now has the opportunity to help some of the dogs and cats from overwhelmed animal shelters in some of the most devastated areas," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.

PETA teamed up with the Virginia Beach SPCA, the Chesapeake Humane Society, Chesapeake Animal Services, Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, Norfolk SPCA, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, the Heritage Humane Society, Southampton County's Partners Among Cats and Canines, and SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina to take animals in for foster care and adoption.

