PETA making efforts to bring animals from Houston shelters to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials from PETA have confirmed that they are taking animals from Houston-area shelters Thursday.

This is in order for shelters in the Texas city to make room for hurricane rescues.

The organization made the same arrangements last year when Baton Rouge suffered severe flooding.

PETA crews are heading there with rescue boats to help retrieve any animals left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

"Animals in Texas need our help—from the dogs and cats stranded in flooded buildings to the lost animals overwhelming local animal shelters," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "PETA is joining rescue efforts with a boat, food, and supplies to help get the job done."

The animals that will be brought to Hampton Roads were already in shelters and had no owners.

The shelters in Texas are hoping to take in rescues and find their owners to give them a chance to reclaim their pets.

