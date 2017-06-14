Petition to bring disc golf course to old Owl's Creek Golf Course

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – Big changes are heading to the oceanfront in the next several years, and two friends want to toss out a new idea to Virginia Beach city council members.

"It’s something for the family. As long as you’re not in front of the disc, it's a very safe sport,” explained Joshua Dreano.

They want to see a closed down golf course turned into a disc golf course, and they're not alone. Joshua Dreano started a petition and hopes city council will get on board.

"The fairways are already dug out, it's very easy to put something in there," Dreano said.

Owl's Creek closed its gates several years ago, and now the city owns the land. Previously, there were plans to develop the open green space, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Dreano said, "One of the things we want to do is we want to grow the sport, we want everyone to be playing and Virginia Beach could in a way help skyrocket the course."

Hundreds of people are backing the two friends up. A Change.org page already has hundreds of signatures. Joshua Dreano said the potential at the oceanfront is enormous. He believes it could be a pay to play course.

"It’s quick access, it's something that can be built to a pro tier that can attract tourism. People will travel for disc golf, and I have traveled for disc golf. People drive around the country in an RV just to play," explained Dreano.

Dreano said it's time to put the frisbee’s down and focus on trying to get city council on board with the proposed plans.

13News Now reached out to Mayor Will Sessoms about the petition and the possibility of having a disc golf course at Owl's Creek. He says the men have to come to city council and present all of their plans. Sessoms says the course could not be a spectator sport and has to meet certain navy codes.

Right now, there are no plans to develop the land.

