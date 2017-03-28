Pharrell Williams' childhood in Virginia Beach inspiration for film

Musician Pharrell Williams attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WVEC) -- The childhood of Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams will be the inspiration for a film project by FOX.

The Hollywood Reporter said the musical project is called Atlantis. Broadway director Michael Mayer will head the project which is "described as a Romeo and Juliet style story (with a music element)."

Williams, who graduated from Princess Anne High School, has been a force in the entertainment world, dominating music and film.

Among his most recent credits was producer of the movie Hidden Figures for which he also served as songwriter.

