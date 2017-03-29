PHOTOS: Happy birthday, 'Chief Petty Officer!'

JEB LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Navy chief petty officers donned goggles and cups as part of a birthday celebration March 28.
The festivities honored the rank of Chief Petty Officer which marks 124 years on April 1.
The chief petty officers who celebrated the participated in a number of activities onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.
HISTORY OF THE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER
