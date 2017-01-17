Warming up!
Full Coverage: The Presidential InaugurationFull Coverage: The Presidential Inauguration Full coverage of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump
- 4 hours ago
Betty White: Still smart, sassy and sharp at 95Betty White: Still smart, sassy and sharp at 95 Cheers to Betty White, who celebrates another birthday on Tuesday. The 95-year-old is an icon for her talent, humor, wit, and generosity.
- 3 hours ago
Theresa May: Britain to make clean break from EUTheresa May: Britain to make clean break from EU British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will make a clean break from the European Union in a wide-ranging speech on Brexit Tuesday.
- 4 hours ago
Trump Transition: The future of the Affordable Care ActTrump Transition: The future of the Affordable Care Act NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As we approach the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, many people are wondering about the future of health care.
- 4 hours ago
Friends remember high school senior shot, killed in Virginia BeachFriends remember high school senior shot, killed in Virginia Beach VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Kempsville High School Monday night to remember 18-year-old Sidea Griffin.
- 6 hours ago
Family sheds tears, hoping for safe return of motherFamily sheds tears, hoping for safe return of mother
- 13 hours ago
The 50 Most Visited Monuments and Memorials In AmericaThe 50 Most Visited Monuments and Memorials In America Some of the national monuments and memorials of the United States honor figures or historical sites, while others celebrate the natural beauty of the country.
- 4 hours ago
Man from Hampton hurt in shooting in Newport NewsMan from Hampton hurt in shooting in Newport News
- 11 hours ago
Lawmakers boycotting the Trump inaugurationLawmakers boycotting the Trump inauguration At this point, 31 members of the US House have decided to skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
- 5 hours ago
Obamas, out. Trumps, in: Flipping the White House is a 5-hour sprintObamas, out. Trumps, in: Flipping the White House is a 5-hour sprint When Donald Trump walks into the White House for the first time as president on Jan. 20, his suits will be hanging in his closet, his personal photos will be displayed on perfectly placed tables, and his toothbrush will be near his favorite brand of toothpaste in his bathroom.
- 3 hours ago
'Pucks for Paws Night': enjoy Admirals game with your furry friends'Pucks for Paws Night': enjoy Admirals game with your furry friends NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Do you like hockey and think your dog might too? The Norfolk Admirals are inviting you to watch them play together!
- 1 hour ago
Does your child's Sophie the Giraffe toy have mold inside it?Does your child's Sophie the Giraffe toy have mold inside it?
- 14 hours ago
After 3 years, MH370 search ends with no plane, few answersAfter 3 years, MH370 search ends with no plane, few answers The search for the doomed Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended fruitlessly Tuesday, three years after the Boeing 777 went missing.
- 4 hours ago
Hometown memorial service held for Navy SEALHometown memorial service held for Navy SEAL CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) - Hundreds of people gathered in a small North Dakota town to celebrate the life of a husband, father and Navy SEAL who died in a kayaking accident off the Virginia coast.
- 21 hours ago
Search is on for missing Virginia teensSearch is on for missing Virginia teens GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing teenagers.
- 22 hours ago
