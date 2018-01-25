Pizza shop owner discusses delivery driver safety

pizza delivery box_cropped.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Someone shot a Domino's Pizza delivery driver Thursday morning, leaving the driver in critical condition.

It happened at the Cottage Grove Apartments on Madison Avenue, near Warwick Boulevard.

An incident like this reminds Tony Morabito, owner of Anna's Pizza, just how important safety is when it comes to his delivery drivers.

"There are so many things you can do about that like don't expose themselves," he said.

After having one incident with a driver a few years ago, Morabito adjusted his strategy with drivers. They no long have logos and signs on their cars. He also doesn't require drivers to wear uniforms anymore.

One of his drivers, Franco Thomassino, said he pays attention to his surroundings all the time.

"Not only do you have the place you're going to, you also have the surrounding place. Anybody can walk up to you at any point," he said.

