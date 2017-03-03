Plan may slash Chesapeake Bay Foundation funds

A Blue Heron walks along the rocks as the early morning sun is reflected over the Chesapeake Bay (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is worried about proposed cuts to funding.

There are reports that the White House wants to slash funds to the EPA. If passed, those cuts could mean the Chesapeake Bay Program would go from receiving $73 million annually to $5 million in the next fiscal year.

The program works to research and restore the bay.

Foundation President William C. Baker says, "The EPA's role in the cleanup of the Chesapeake is nothing less than fundamental. It's not just important, it's critical."

(© 2017 WVEC)