Plans for state's biggest solar farm in Southampton County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Navy SEAL Team Six member killed in raid
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
-
Amory Seafood warehouse destroyed in fire
-
Beware of "Facebook Cloning"
-
A pearl found in 35th anniversary oyster meal
-
"Hidden Figures" Daughter Lives In Triad
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Wegmans coming to Virginia Beach
-
Downtown Hampton warehouse fire
-
Panda search goes into fourth day
More Stories
-
U.S. service member killed in SEAL raid on Al-Qaeda in YemenJan 29, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
Canada says mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorismJan 30, 2017, 5:52 a.m.
-
Light snow/mixed showers early, afternoon clearingFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.