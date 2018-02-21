Plans to add new buildings to EVMS campus approved

evms sign.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Changes are on the way for Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS).

Construction on a new education and academic administration building will begin soon.

The multi-level building will house the medical master's program.

According to the school's preliminary plans, the 144,000 square foot building will also have a parking garage with 350 spaces.

The school said they envision the building to be attractive and something that unifies the campus.

The main entrance will face campus and allow students easy access to The Tide.

The project is scheduled to start in May and take about two years.

© 2018 WVEC-TV