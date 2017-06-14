Police are searching for suspects in attempted burglary

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for two unknown males who attempted to burglarize a home on June 8.

Photos of the two males were captured by a home security system on the 5100 block of Rolling Reach.

It appears they were attempting to enter the residence.

Both were carrying sling type backpacks and wearing baseball caps.

If anyone has information about the identity of these individuals they are asked to contact Jason Slodysko at (757) 259-5161 or by his email, Jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov.

© 2017 WVEC-TV