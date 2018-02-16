Police arrest man accused of threatening to burn Newport News church

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to set fire to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Monday.

Police said the Fire Marshal's Office responded to the church on 34th Street to investigate the threat.

Church staff told the Fire Marshal that Romie Sanders had been at the church and became disruptive. He was then asked to leave but stated he would come back and start a fire at the church.

The Fire Marshal's Office obtained a warrant for Sanders for threat to burn a place of assembly.

While investigating, Sanders was identified as a suspect in an open case from August 2017 when a dumpster was set on fire in the 3300 block of West Avenue.

A warrant for arson of personal property less than $200 value was also obtained for Sanders.

