Police arrest third person in connection to Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested another person in connection to a 2017 shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Derosa Drive just before 7 p.m. on June 19, 2017.

Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Johnathan Bradley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Bradley was sitting in a parked car when the suspects, 20-year-old Brian Moore, 21-year-old Jerri Forson and 22-year-old Malik Saunders, approached the victim's vehicle, showed their guns and attempted to rob Bradley. During the attempted robbery, Bradley was shot.

Moore and Forson were arrested and charged in connection to the incident while police searched for Saunders.

Saunders was arrested on January 23, 2018.

Saunders has been charged with the following:

One count of murder

Two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

One count of attempted robbery

One count of conspiracy to commit a robbery

One count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Moore and Forson were charged with the same.

