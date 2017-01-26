Police chase extends from Chesapeake to Isle of Wight

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- A stolen vehicle pursuit went across several jurisdictions on Thursday afternoon, before finally ending in Isle of Wight County.

Chesapeake Police say it all began around 3:20 p.m. when a Chesapeake officer saw a white Lexus hit a tractor trailer on Interstate 464, near Interstate 64. The officer immediately tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver in the Lexus took off. The license plate on the vehicle came back as stolen.

Chesapeake PD then contacted State Police for assistance.

The chase went from Chesapeake into Portsmouth, where the Lexus then hit a Toyota truck, but continued on. No injuries were reported.

Police continued the pursuit on Route 58 into the city of Suffolk, where another vehicle was forced off the road. The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The chase finally came to an end on Route 460 in Isle of Wight County, where the Lexus was forced to stop due to heavy traffic at Windsor Boulevard and Old Mill Road.

An adult male driver and an adult female passenger were taken into custody by State Police. Chesapeake Police say the woman claimed she tried to encourage the driver to pull over. She has since been released.

The driver, 42-year-old Omar Epps, was arrested and charged with eluding, two counts of hit and run, grand larceny, and abduction. Epps was already wanted for five felony fraud-related charges and had a revoked driver's license.

