Police: Driver sustains severe head trauma after single-vehicle accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday night and had to extricate the driver and her one-year-old child from the vehicle.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of W. Military Highway.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling eastbound and drifted over into the left-hand lane. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

The child had very minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver had severe head trauma and was taken to a local hospital via Nightingale.

The accident is under investigation.

