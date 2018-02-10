Police: Driver sustains severe head trauma after single-vehicle accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday night and had to extricate the driver and her one-year-old child from the vehicle.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of W. Military Highway.
Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling eastbound and drifted over into the left-hand lane. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
The child had very minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver had severe head trauma and was taken to a local hospital via Nightingale.
The accident is under investigation.
