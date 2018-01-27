Police looking for missing Poquoson woman

(Photo: Poquoson Police Department)

POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Poquoson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman they said was last seen around 10 p.m. on January 25.

Kathleen Diggs, 65, is described as a white 5'2" female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said Diggs has been diagnosed with Bi-Polar Disorder and has not taken her medications.

If you see Diggs, call the Poquoson PD at 757.868.3501.

