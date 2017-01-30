Police: Man accidentally shoots woman after falling asleep with gun in hand

Terry De'Shawn Davis (Photo: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a woman is recovering following a shooting in Hampton on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Turret Lane shortly before 8 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times. She was taken in a personal vehicle to a local hospital. As of Monday, her injuries have been updated to non-life threatening.

Investigators say the suspect, 24-year-old Terry De'Shawn Davis, had fallen asleep with the gun in his hand, and accidentally fired a shot with it, striking the victim. The path of the bullet made it seem like the woman had been shot with multiple bullets, but police say her injuries were all from a single gunshot.

Davis was arrested and charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

