Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man has been shot in a drive-by shooting on Friday.

Police said the shooting occurred at 3 a.m. on 24th Street and Oak Avenue.

The 26-year-old victim told police a car drove past and someone called to him while the victim was walking to his car. As the victim was getting into his car, the suspect car drove by a second time and a number of shots were fired.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury on his arm.

Police received information on the possible suspect, and the vehicle description is not available at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2017 WVEC-TV