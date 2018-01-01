Police: Man shot after road rage incident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after they found a man in his car who had been shot multiple times on New Year's Eve.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was involved in a road rage incident on I-64 near the Deep Creek exit.

Police said the victim allegedly pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate at some point and was shot by an unknown suspect.

There is no information on the suspect or what kind of car the person was in.

After the incident, the victim drove to a business in the 600 block of Happy Acers Road in Chesapeake and called police. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There is no additional information at this time.

