Police: Woman found dead in Hampton home

Police lights.

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Dispatcher received a call at 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday that a woman was unresponsive.

Hampton Fire and Rescue arrived at the 100 block of Winchester Driver where the unresponsive woman was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown, and police are still investigating.

According to police there does not seem to be any signs of foul play.

No additional information was given.

Stick with 13News Now for updates.

© 2017 WVEC-TV