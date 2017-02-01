Poquoson High School community mourns after student's death

Poquoson High School (Photo: Niko Clemmons)

POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of the Poquoson High School community mourned the unexpected death of a 16-year-old student Wednesday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 8:03 a.m. that the student, Michael Belknap, who was at the school, was unconscious.

While medics were on their way to the school, dispatchers updated the available information to say that Belknap was in cardiac arrest and that staff members were performing CPR.

When medics arrived at Poquoson High School, they found Belknap on the gym floor. They took him to the hospital where he died.

Students and members of the school community were signing banners to present to Belknap's family.

The school division was providing counseling to anyone who needed it.

