Port of Virginia reopens following winter storm

The Port of Virginia (Photo: Dept. of Transportation)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- After a temporary closure in response to Saturday's winter storm, the Port of Virginia is now open.

The Port's captain made the decision after evaluating the port's condition.

“The port is back open without restrictions,” said Lt. Ian King of Sector Hampton Roads' Prevention Department. “However, we urge mariners to be cautious of and to report any hazards to navigation following the storm.“