Port of Virginia shutting down due to storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- This weekend's winter storm has forced the closing of the Port of Virginia.

The Captain of the Port will shut down the operation at midnight. That means commercial vessels cannot enter or leave the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard warns these weather conditions pose a danger to all vessels on the water.

They're warning boaters to not make plans to get underway until this storm passes.