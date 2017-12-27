Portsmouth police chief holds final forum of the year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- With eager citizens in front of her Wednesday night, Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman laid out information they wanted to see.

Page by page, she went through the different crime numbers in 2017 compared to last year.

"It makes a difference because it increases that transparency," she said.

The transparency created a comfortable atmosphere for people. Many weren't shy in voicing their individual concerns to police.

According to the stats, violent crimes in Portsmouth so far is down 3 percent. Property crimes have gone up 3 percent.

One of the reasons property crime is so high, Chief Chapman said, is they've seen an increase this year in license plate thefts.

"We speculate whether or not it has something to do with the tolls and the tunnels. Tonight, they talked about people having fines so high they can't get new license plates so they're stealing for the stickers, so various reasons of speculations," said Chief Chapman.

But, in the month of October, the city saw a huge spike in robberies stemming from the app 'OfferUp', where people can buy and sell items.

Chief Chapman said 'OfferUp' suspended the service in Portsmouth for a while, which helped them bring those numbers down and now, there's a designated meetup spot at police headquarters.

"Once we started getting information on who the individuals were, it kind of all fell into place and it dropped off," she said.

Improvement in every little aspect is a step closer to what Chief Chapman strives to do --- keep the city safe and have a relationship with the community.

"Whether I take it to them on the street or give them an opportunity to come talk to me, it makes a difference," she said.

Chief Chapman said she believes these monthly forums really make a difference.



In just the last year and a half, police have seen more people step forward with helpful information, which helps them solve more crimes.



She hopes to keep that going in 2018.

