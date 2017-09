(Photo: barbol88)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were investigating a death on Wilcox Avenue Monday afternoon.

Detective Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call about the situation in the 1100 block of Wilcox Ave. just after 2:35 p.m.

There was no other information immediately available about the case.

