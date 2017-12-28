Portsmouth summit aims to educate and inspire teen girls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of teenage girls attended a summit to hopefully educate and inspire.

The "100 Young Queens Teen Summitt" launched its inaugural event Wednesday, and runs until Saturday.

Latonya Wallace volunteered and brought her daughter along.

"It's reflective. I don't only want to move in a certain way. I move in this way so my daughters can imitate and be a reflection of my leadership," she said.

Wallace wanted her daughter, Kaaleah Jones, to be a part of the 4-day summit aimed at teaching teenage girls about different life skills and talking about different topics like anti-bullying, college, and career searching.

"I feel like I'm not the only one that's motivated to change myself and to change the community. I feel like there are a lot of other kids in my age group that yearn for the change," said Jones.

Her passion to learn and her perspective is what Kimberly Wimbish imagined when she and other volunteers got this event started.

"We just want them to be able to pay it forward in their future. We also want them to take the information they've learned here and be able to use it in the community effectively," said Wimbish.

The summit runs until Saturday and is free.

