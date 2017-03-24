Prayer vigil planned for victims of deadly Mt. Pleasant bus crash

Artwork courtesy of Catherine Moss

MT. PLEASANT - 12:30 p.m. UPDATE: The vigil will be at the high school gym and will start at 6 p.m.

A prayer vigil is scheduled Friday night for the victims in the deadly Mt. Pleasant bus crash.

The vigil will start at 7 p.m. at the high school if weather permits.

This story will be updated as needed in case plans change due to inclement weather.

