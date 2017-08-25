PRHA addresses concerns, mold at Hamilton Place

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) – Mold continues to be an issue at a public housing complex, and its residents are fed up.

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority told 13News Now they are doing everything they can to try and fix the problem at Hamilton Place in Portsmouth. It’s been an issue since 2012.

A new executive director just started last month with the Redevelopment and Housing Authority. His goal is to hire an Analysis Firm that will go into every apartment and building and find solutions to get rid of the mold.

"We want to make sure our residents are comfortable where they are living at and we will continue doing that,” explained Executive Director Edward Bland.

Bland said PRHA has spent more than $100,000 trying to get rid of the mold and cleaning people's furniture.

13News Now did ask Bland what the cost would be for the new firm, but he was unsure because the company has not yet been hired. We are told the funds would come from the operating budget.

Although the city is excited about the new firm, residents don’t think it will work.

"They need to put themselves in my shoes," one resident said. "When I moved onto their property, I didn't bring mold so I shouldn't have to live in mold."

Others are hoping relief is on its way.

"Something needs to do something, it's a shame it took this long," said Vanessa Britt.

