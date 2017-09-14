Plans to extend the Tide to Naval Station Norfolk progresses

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

Hampton Roads Transit is one step closer to extending the Tide to Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Norfolk Westside Transit Study, 14 alternative routes have been narrowed down to two, according to project manager Jamie Jackson.

“You've got 60 to 70,000 people exiting and entering the navy base every single day,” said Jackson. “It's one of our region's largest employers so how can we effectively get people to and from the navy base so they don't have to sit in the traffic we see in your station every single morning?”

This is phase one of the $1.3 million dollar study that HRT announced earlier this year. The study is expected to complete in April 2018.

If a viable west side route is selected, it will effectively compete against the route selected in the 2015 Extension Study for the east side of the city.

After HRT presents the two alternative routes to the public next week, they will analyze the routes more in depth.

“Basically get more focused and dedicated attention because we started with 14, which is a significant number of alternatives to start with, so this gives us the opportunity to further dive into these,” said Jackson.

The public meetings will be held on Wednesday, September 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Thursday, September 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Huntersville Community Center.

