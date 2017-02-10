WVEC
Close

1 arrested after scuffles between protesters, police break out at DeVos school visit

At least one person was arrested on Friday during protests against Betsy Devos.

WUSA 12:29 PM. EST February 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP/WUSA9) - At least one person was arrested after some protesters scuffled with police outside the DC public school where Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary Friday. 

In a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle, DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting "We fight back!"

At one point DeVos was blocked from entering the building. 

DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories